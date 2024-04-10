Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Russia, Business, Businesses operating in Russia, Ukraine, LGBTQ
Court in Russia rejects Google's appeal over $50 million fine related to Ukraine content

by Nate Ostiller April 10, 2024 4:45 PM 1 min read
Google's logo and search page of t Google on a computer screen on April 13, 2006 in London, England. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
A court in Moscow rejected an appeal on April 10 by Google's Alphabet to remove an almost $50 million fine imposed on the company for its failure to delete information that Russia deems to be discrediting its armed forces and promoting extremist content.

Russia's crackdown on freedom of speech has intensified since 2022, with particular attention being directed to information that contradicts its narratives about the full-scale war.

According to Reuters, Google did not immediately comment on the rejection of the appeal.

Google's legal problems with Russia preceded the full-scale war. The company was fined 7.2 billion rubles ($78.2 million) in December 2021 for failing to take down content that Russia has banned.

Google was again fined 21.1 billion rubles ($227 million) in August 2022 and 3 million rubles ($32,000) in May 2023 for similar content related offenses. Previous appeals by Google were rejected by Russian courts.

Beyond censoring information about the full-scale war, Russia has sought to control other content it deems to be "extremist."

Russia's Supreme Court declared "the international LGBT social movement" to be "an extremist organization" in November 2023 and banned its activities.

Russians have since faced penalties, including fines and jail time, for sharing information relating to LGBTQ people.

Media: Russia issued $566,000 in fines in 2023 to TV providers for showing LGBT content
A fine was issued in one case because a music video depicted two women hugging, implying they were a couple.
Author: Nate Ostiller
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
