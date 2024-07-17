Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Africa, Economy, Business
Edit post

Russian companies increasingly looking to Africa to fill vacancies, media reports

by Nate Ostiller July 17, 2024 10:47 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting Burkina Faso's junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore during a welcoming ceremony at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Pavel Bednyakov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian companies have exponentially increased their recruiting in Africa, the Russian state-controlled media outlet RBC reported on July 17, citing industry data.

Amid the combined impacts of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and the subsequent exodus of hundreds of thousands of working-age men, as well as preexisting factors, including Covid-19 mortality and an aging population, labor shortage has become an increasing issue in Russia.

The data analyzed by RBC indicated that seven of the 10 countries with the highest increase in vacancies posted by Russian companies were in Africa. In Kenya, the country with the largest growth in Russian vacancies, the figure increased from just 161 in the first half of 2023 to almost 6,500 in the first half of 2024.

Beyond Africa, Albania, Belgium, and Pakistan also saw an increase in Russian job listings.

At the same time, Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan and Belarus still formed the bulk of job postings in foreign countries.

While the most sought-after spheres for foreign workers have largely remained the same—IT, customer service, marketing, and other white-collar jobs, construction and agriculture have also increased in recent years, RBC said.

Russia has long been a destination for migrant workers from Central Asia, who often do manual labor or other blue-collar work, but as the work is typically informal, it is unclear if RBC included this data in their analysis.

The bulk of foreign workers who entered Russia in 2024 came from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, in line with previous years.

Foreigners have also been increasingly sought after to join Russia's military fighting in Ukraine. Sometimes, they are recruited directly, but there have also been numerous reports of foreigners being duped by false job listings and then forced to join the military upon arrival in Russia.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely facing ‘worst labor shortage’ in decades
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that Russia is “almost certainly facing its worst labour shortage in decades,” with its population having reportedly decreased by “two million more people than expected” due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and its all-out war against Ukrain…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.