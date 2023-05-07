Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely facing 'worst labor shortage' in decades

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that Russia is "almost certainly facing its worst labour shortage in decades," with its population having reportedly decreased by "two million more people than expected" due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and its all-out war against Ukraine.

According to the ministry, up to 1.3 million people left Russia in 2022,  including "many younger and well-educated people in high-value industries." For example, around 10% of Russia's IT workforce reportedly permanently left the country.

The labor supply is also limited by mobilization, a "historically high emigration," and an aging and declining population, which will "likely lead to a reduction in the potential growth of the Russian economy and risks stoking inflation."

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported earlier in the day that Russia had lost 194,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
