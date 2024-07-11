Russia begins paying families of Indians killed fighting in Ukraine, BBC reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The families of Indian soldiers who were killed fighting with the Russian army in Ukraine have begun to receive payments "from Russia," BBC's Indian service reported on July 11, citing two families whose relatives were killed in Ukraine.

Multiple cases of Indian men coming to Russia for work or tourism before being coerced to join the war against Ukraine and, in some cases, dying in battle have been reported.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in March it had identified 35 cases of Indian men being lured to fight for Moscow in Ukraine. At least two have been confirmed as killed in combat.

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia earlier in July, the Indian news outlet NDTV reported that Russia had agreed to release all Indians serving in its army and facilitate their return back to India.

Modi reportedly personally raised the issue to Russian President Vladimir Putin, NDTV said, citing sources.

Ashvinbhai Mangukiya told the BBC's Indian service that he had received 4.5 million rupees ($54,000) from the Russian government after his son Hemil was killed in a missile strike in Ukraine while serving with the Russian army earlier in the year. The Russian government reportedly pledged to send Mangukiya another 13 million rupees ($155,000).

As with other foreigners who found themselves fighting in Russia's army in Ukraine, Hemil was attracted by a "job offer" but was then sent to the front when he arrived in Russia.

The Hindu reported that Hemil Mangukiya was a "helper" for the Russian army but did not specify what his role was. His father said that Hemil had managed to send home 220,000 rupees for the two months of service before he was killed.

Ashvinbhai Mangukiya was offered Russian citizenship after his son's death, he told the BBC, adding that he planned to accept the offer.