Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian collaborator killed by explosion in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2023 8:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian-installed proxy who served as a commander of the patrol service of the occupied Novo Kakhovka district in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast was killed when his car was blown up near the village of Yubileinyi, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on March 19. The man's identity was not disclosed.

As a result of the explosion, the proxy's wife and daughter were injured.

Russia accused Ukraine for the attack, accusing “unidentified persons” for putting the explosives “under the left fender of the car.”

The statement also read that the collaborator’s wife serves as a Russian-installed proxy, but as “the chief of the staff” at a Police Department in the same city.

Previously, Russian collaborator Igor Telegin was similarly targeted up in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 23, but survived, while Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Russia's illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast, reportedly died in a car accident on Nov. 9 last year, together with another Kherson collaborator.

A glance into Kherson’s underground resistance during Russian occupation
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.