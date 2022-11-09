Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Top Russian collaborator in Kherson Oblast reportedly dead

November 9, 2022 5:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Russia's illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast, died in a car accident on Nov. 9, according to Ukrainian and Russian media, as well as another Kherson collaborator. 

Stremousov, a local Ukrainian politician and blogger, welcomed the Russian occupation of Kherson and became a key pro-Russian voice in the region.

