Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, Business, Economy, Mongolia, Australia, Coal, Sanctions
Edit post

Chinese imports of Russian coal reportedly dropping due to sanctions, price

by Boldizsar Gyori January 21, 2025 2:30 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Coal in freight wagons ahead of shipping at Tomusinskaya railway station near Mezhdurechensk, Russia, on July 19, 2021. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China has been decreasing coal imports from Russia despite a steady growth in domestic demand, turning instead to Australian and Mongolian suppliers, The Moscow Times reported on Jan. 21, citing Chinese customs data.

This development signals another blow to the Russian coal industry, which is already facing multibillion-dollar losses and mass bankruptcies.

Russia’s share in Chinese coal imports shrank despite the latter’s demand growing by 14% in 2024 compared to the previous year, The Moscow Times reported.

Russia’s coal exports to China were said to have dropped by almost 7%, with Mongolian and Australian coal export volumes growing 18% and 60%, respectively, in 2024 compared to 2023.

Warnings that Russia’s coal industry was beginning to nosedive appeared in the second half of 2024, when AC TEK, a Russian state analytical center under the Energy Ministry, published a dire assessment.

Western sanctions, insufficient transport infrastructure to the east, and Chinese tariffs levied on Russian coal are contributing to the industry's setback.

Despite growing economic ties between Moscow and Beijing, the Western sanctions have presented an increasingly serious obstacle to Russian-Chinese trade relations.

China’s support for Russia falls short in replacing Western materials, media reports
China has emerged as Russia’s largest supplier of goods, but Chinese imports have failed to fully replace Western equipment and raw materials lost due to sanctions, The Moscow Times reported on Jan. 20, citing data from the Gaidar Institute.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:04 AM  (Updated: )

Trump pauses US foreign development aid for 90 days, orders review.

In the executive order, Donald Trump wrote that "the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values," without mentioning specific examples.
9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.