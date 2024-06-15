Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, cluster munitions
Russian cluster munition strike on Donetsk Oblast village kills 3, injures 5

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2024 4:14 PM 1 min read
A shop hit in a Russian cluster munition attack against the village of Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast on June 15, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian forces hit the village of Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast on June 15, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia reportedly hit the settlement with cluster munition launched from a Smerch rocket launcher at around 9 a.m. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of using cluster munitions in attacks against civilian areas.

The civilians who were killed include two women aged 32 and 39 and a 30-year-old man. Two administrative buildings, a house, a shop, and eight cars were damaged, Filashkin said.

Ulakly lies in the Volnovakha district in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast. The oblast has been partially occupied since 2014 and suffers Russian attacks on a daily basis.

Over the previous day, Russian strikes injured six residents of Donetsk Oblast.

Police find evidence of Russian cluster munitions in Kyiv Oblast
Cluster munitions have been found at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast, the region’s police reported on June 12.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

5:57 PM

Gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

"According to the preliminary information, the cause was an unusual heat, which led to depressurization and combustion," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed on his Telegram channel.
Ukraine news
3:37 PM

Zelensky: All parts of the world represented at peace summit.

"All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world—Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America—are all represented at the summit," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
12:54 AM

Germany blocks sanctions on Russian gas.

European Union countries failed to approve a new sanctions package targeting the Russian gas industry after German authorities intervened to block the deal at the last minute.
