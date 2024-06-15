Russian cluster munition strike on Donetsk Oblast village kills 3, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit the village of Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast on June 15, killing three people and injuring five, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia reportedly hit the settlement with cluster munition launched from a Smerch rocket launcher at around 9 a.m. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of using cluster munitions in attacks against civilian areas.

The civilians who were killed include two women aged 32 and 39 and a 30-year-old man. Two administrative buildings, a house, a shop, and eight cars were damaged, Filashkin said.

Ulakly lies in the Volnovakha district in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast. The oblast has been partially occupied since 2014 and suffers Russian attacks on a daily basis.

Over the previous day, Russian strikes injured six residents of Donetsk Oblast.