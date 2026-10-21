Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv in late-night attack, injuring 6

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian ballistic missiles struck multiple locations in Kyiv late on Oct. 21, injuring six people.

In the Dniprovsky district, a car service station and a private residential building were damaged in the attack, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"In the same district, debris also hit another private residential building," Klitschko said. "There may be people trapped under the rubble."

In the Darnitsky district, also on the left bank of the Dnipro River that cuts through the city of 3 million, missiles hit near a transportation infrastructure facility.



"I was at home, in my private house," said Vladyslav, a resident of Kyiv living near one of the strikes. "When the explosion happened, our windows were blown out. Then we saw a terrifying glow outside; we ran out and saw a house on fire, and heard people screaming. Fortunately, we managed to rescue a man and his wife who were inside the burning house. It’s a stroke of luck that neighbors were nearby to help save these people."

0:00 / 1× Destruction at the site of a missile strike in Kyiv, with air raid alarms heard in the background, on Oct. 21, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

The latest attack comes as Russian forces continue to intensify missile and drone campaigns against Kyiv, a city the size of Berlin.

Earlier on Oct. 21, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed at least two people and injured two others in the morning.

On Oct. 20, Russian drones repeatedly struck Kyiv, damaging a hospital in Solomyanskyi District and another medical facility in Holosiivskyi District, injuring 12 people, according to local authorities. That morning, three people were killed, and four people were injured after a Russian drone struck early-morning commuter traffic.

The U.N. Human Rights Office reported in early October that an average of more than 400 civilians were killed or injured every week in Ukraine during the first eight months of 2026, a 55% increase from the same period in 2025.

The strikes on Kyiv on the night of Oct. 21 came after shows of support for trilateral peace negotiations by both President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that Russia—which has stated many times that it is ready for a meeting in one format or another—will follow through," Zelensky said.

As Kyiv was under red alert from the incoming ballistic missiles late on Oct. 21, around the world in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump said that a deal to "settle the war" is "maybe now the closest we've been," in a roundtable conference.