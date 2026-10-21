'There was panic' — At least 2 killed, 2 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

An emergency worker stands inside a residential building after a Russian drone struck a high-rise in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on the morning of Oct. 21, 2026. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed at least two people and injured two others on the morning of Oct. 21, local authorities said.

An air raid alert sounded in Kyiv at around 5:20 a.m. local time as drones approached the capital, which has faced an unrelenting barrage of Russian drone attacks this fall.

In the Sviatoshynskyi District, a Russian drone struck a 24-story residential building, sparking a fire on the 20th floor. At least two people were killed, and two others were hospitalized with injuries, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Kateryna Dzomina, a student who lives nearby, told The Kyiv Independent that she did not hear the drone approaching, only a powerful explosion as it struck the high-rise.

A Russian drone struck a residential high-rise in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on the morning of Oct. 21, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

"It was very scary for me because I was sleeping. One second — and immediately an explosion. Of course, there was panic," she said.

Dzomina added that this was not the first such strike in the area, saying a similar attack had occurred even closer to where she lives last year.

In the Desnianskyi District, drone debris fell on a car, while in the Solomianskyi District, debris landed in an open area, Klitschko said.

Cars parked near a 24-story residential building are damaged in a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on the morning of Oct. 21, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

This fall, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Ukraine using jet-powered drones, which can reach speeds of up to 600 kph and fly at higher altitudes than older propeller-driven models, making them harder for Ukraine's limited air defenses to intercept.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with drones on Oct. 20, killing one person and injuring 21 others. Twelve people were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition, Klitschko reported.

Alongside drone attacks, Russia has intensified strikes on Kyiv's energy infrastructure, leaving residents facing emergency blackouts, water disruptions and metro shutdowns caused by electricity shortages.