Russian authorities form armed volunteer 'security' units in Kursk amid Ukraine's incursion

by Abbey Fenbert August 30, 2024 1:03 AM 2 min read
A woman walks past sign reading, "Kursk, the city of military glory," in the Russian city of Kursk, some 150 km (93 miles) from Ukraine's border, on May 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
Authorities in Russia's Kursk Oblast are creating detachments of armed volunteers to ensure "law and order" in the region, acting governor Alexey Smirnov announced on Aug. 29.

As Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast enters its fourth week, Ukraine is reportedly in control of 1,294 square kilometers (around 500 square miles) and 100 settlements, according to the Ukrainian military.

Members of the volunteer detachment, titled "Bars-Kursk," will receive training and weapons, Smirnov said. Their primary task is to ensure security in areas of the region that have been evacuated due to advancing Ukrainian forces.

"The fighters will act in close cooperation with the army and the counter-terrorist operation headquarters," Smirnov said.

Russian authorities have publicly attempted do downplay the extent of Ukraine's cross-border incursion since Kyiv launched its offensive on Aug. 6, referring to engagements with the Ukrainian military as a "counter-terrorism operation."

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, claimed on Aug. 27 that Russia has redeployed 30,000 troops to Kursk Oblast in response to the incursion.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 20 that it will establish troop groups in Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts to defend settlements along the Ukrainian border as Ukrainian forces advance.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
