Russian authorities: 2 massive fires break out in Moscow Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two massive fires broke out in Russia's Moscow Oblast the night of Jan. 10-11, according to reports from Russia's emergency ministry.

The first fire occurred at a polymer production facility in the village of Obukhovo. The fire covered an area of 8,000 square meters, and was localized by firefighters around 2 a.m.

The plant reportedly manufactured materials for the production of helmets, body armor, and special footwear, among other goods.

Later, the ministry announced that a large fire broke out at a one-story administrative and industrial building in the city of Moscow. The fire covered an area of 2,000 square meters, and was extinguished by firefighters.

There were no casualties in either fire, authorities said.

The ministry did not disclose the cause of the fires.