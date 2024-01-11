Skip to content
Russian authorities: 2 massive fires break out in Moscow Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert January 11, 2024 5:05 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of downtown Moscow. (Soltan Frederic/Getty Images)
Two massive fires broke out in Russia's Moscow Oblast the night of Jan. 10-11, according to reports from Russia's emergency ministry.

The first fire occurred at a polymer production facility in the village of Obukhovo. The fire covered an area of 8,000 square meters, and was localized by firefighters around 2 a.m.

The plant reportedly manufactured materials for the production of helmets, body armor, and special footwear, among other goods.

Later, the ministry announced that a large fire broke out at a one-story administrative and industrial building in the city of Moscow. The fire covered an area of 2,000 square meters, and was  extinguished by firefighters.

There were no casualties in either fire, authorities said.

The ministry did not disclose the cause of the fires.

Inside occupied Ukraine’s most effective resistance movements
Acts of resistance come in many shapes and sizes. From a colored ribbon tied to a tree or a flag raised over a remote mountain face, to a quick tip-off on an encrypted app that sets off a chain of events culminating in the destruction of a warship, everything counts.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Abbey Fenbert
