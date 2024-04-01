Skip to content
Russian attacks over past day kill 1, injure at least 6

by Nate Ostiller April 1, 2024 10:37 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over March 31-April 1, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram).
Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least one person and injured at least seven others, regional authorities said on April 1.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring two others, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured after at least nine Russian attacks throughout the oblast, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 54-year-old man was injured by Russian attacks in the Polohy district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian forces also attacked Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian retreat looms without US support, ATACMS are ‘the answer,’ says Zelensky
Key developments on March 30-31: * Zelensky: Ukrainian retreat looms without US support, ATACMS are ‘the answer’ * 80% of DTEK’s energy capacity damaged, destroyed after Russia’s March attacks * Putin signs decree to conscript 150,000 Russians, Ukrainians under occupation for military service *…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Nate Ostiller
5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
