Russian attacks over past day kill 1, injure at least 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least one person and injured at least seven others, regional authorities said on April 1.

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring two others, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured after at least nine Russian attacks throughout the oblast, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 54-year-old man was injured by Russian attacks in the Polohy district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian forces also attacked Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.