Russian attacks over past day kill 1, injure at least 23

by Nate Ostiller April 24, 2024 10:05 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian attacks over the past day killed one person and injured at least 23, regional authorities said on April 24.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces hit more than a dozen homes and apartment buildings, killing one and injuring five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv Oblast injured at least six people, an increase of four from the previous figure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Earlier in the day, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said two had been injured.

A Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast injured a 43-year-old woman, said Governor Oleh Kiper. She was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Russian attacks over the past day in Donetsk Oblast injured seven people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Earlier in the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had attacked almost 250 times over the past day, injuring at least four people.

Russian forces also struck Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, causing damage but inflicting no casualties.

Author: Nate Ostiller
