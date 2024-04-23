Russia launches missile attacks on Kharkiv, leaving 2 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched missile attacks on Kharkiv in the early hours of April 24, damaging four residential buildings, and injuring two people, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

According to Terekhov, Russian forces launched S-300 surface-to-air missiles hitting a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The two injured victims received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian attack.

The attack also damaged a gas pipeline, leaving resident without gas in the Shevchenkivskyi district neighborhood.

Emergency crews are on scene conducting search and rescue operation.

Elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian missiles hit an administrative building in Zolochiv in Bohodukhivskyi district, northwest of the city of Kharkiv, Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

No casualties were reported as of 1:30 a.m. local time.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.