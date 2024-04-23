Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russia launches missile attacks on Kharkiv, leaving 2 injured

by Dmytro Basmat April 24, 2024 1:31 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Firefighters working on the site of a Russian attack on Kharkiv on March 22, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched missile attacks on Kharkiv in the early hours of April 24, damaging four residential buildings, and injuring two people, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

According to Terekhov, Russian forces launched S-300 surface-to-air missiles hitting a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The two injured victims received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian attack.

The attack also damaged a gas pipeline, leaving resident without gas in the Shevchenkivskyi district neighborhood.

Emergency crews are on scene conducting search and rescue operation.

Elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian missiles hit an administrative building in Zolochiv in Bohodukhivskyi district, northwest of the city of Kharkiv, Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

No casualties were reported as of 1:30 a.m. local time.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

ISW: Russia attempting to create ‘outsized panic’ in Kharkiv, force ‘mass exodus’ of civilians
In the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russian forces struck the city’s television broadcasting tower on April 22, causing the top half of the mast to collapse.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:35 PM

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language.

Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia's Education Ministry announced on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.