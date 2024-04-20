Skip to content
Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack
Russian attack on Vovchansk kills man, injures woman

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2024 12:58 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. People go shopping for food along houses destroyed by mortar attacks on Nov. 8, 2023, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 20, killing a man and injuring a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Russian forces reportedly attacked a nine-story building and house in Vovchansk, located around 50 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, at around 8 a.m. local time.

A 60-old-year woman was injured, and a 50-year-old man was killed in his house, according to the governor.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

At the end of March, Russia reportedly destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov thinks his city is at risk of becoming "a second Aleppo" if left without help to obtain air defense systems.

Bloomberg: Russia does not have capability to launch offensive on Kharkiv
Western officials do not believe that Russia has the capability to launch a new attack on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv “without a major replenishment of Russian troops,” Bloomberg reported on April 16.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.