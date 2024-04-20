Russian attack on Vovchansk kills man, injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 20, killing a man and injuring a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Russian forces reportedly attacked a nine-story building and house in Vovchansk, located around 50 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, at around 8 a.m. local time.

A 60-old-year woman was injured, and a 50-year-old man was killed in his house, according to the governor.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

At the end of March, Russia reportedly destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov thinks his city is at risk of becoming "a second Aleppo" if left without help to obtain air defense systems.