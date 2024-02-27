Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, National Police, Russian attack, Sumy Oblast, War
Edit post

National Police: Russian attack kills 2 police officers, injures 6 more

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2024 6:10 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Khotin, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, killed two police officers and injured another six on Feb. 27, 2024. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the village of Khotin near Sumy killed two police officers and wounded another six, Ukraine’s National Police reported on Feb. 27.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast are regularly subjected to Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

The strike took place when a group of investigators was inspecting the scene of an earlier Russian attack on the village that happened a day before, according to the National Police.

The bodies of two police officers were reportedly retrieved from the rubble, while six other officers were hospitalized following the attack.

“Police officers do not leave civilians even in the hottest spots. Constantly risking their lives, remaining faithful to the Oath. And today's tragedy proves that these are not just words,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers and first responders are regularly targeted by Russian attacks while recording war crimes and assisting civilians.

The State Emergency Service's spokesman, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said on Aug. 8, 2023, that 78 Ukrainian first responders had been killed in Russian attacks while doing their job since the beginning of the all-out war.

Escape from Kupiansk: How one cop tricked the Russians
Editor’s note: Due to security concerns, the Kyiv Independent isn’t publishing the real name or the photo of the police officer at the center of this story. He is identified in the story as Oleksandr. KUPIANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – Kupiansk police officer Oleksandr doesn’t like remembering the time
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 PM

NATO members say they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as leaders of Germany, the U.K., and other European NATO member states, have reportedly said they are not considering deploying their troops to Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the possibility of Western military presence in the country.
12:56 PM

Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.