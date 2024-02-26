Skip to content
Russia-Ukraine border, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran February 26, 2024 5:39 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 25, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Shalyhyne were targeted in 32 separate attacks.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 10 mines were also dropped onto the Myropillia community. More than 182 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to local infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 50 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Author: Rachel Amran
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.