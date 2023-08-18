Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

The oblast was targeted 22 times and faced more than 120 explosions. Russian forces used artillery and mortar shelling to launch the strikes.

The communities of Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Mykolaivka, and Shalyhyne came under fire.

In the community of Seredyna-Buda, a private home, a crane, two vehicles, storage facilities, a gas station, hangar, and a power transmission line were damaged as a result of the attacks. Additionally, one private home was damaged in Khotin and storage facilities of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed in Krasnopillia.

No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has faced daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in early April 2022.