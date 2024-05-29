Skip to content
News Feed, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks, War
Edit post

Russian attacks on Nikopol kill 2 people, injure 2

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 4:36 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 29, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 29, killing two people and injuring two, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian shelling in the morning reportedly damaged a library, shop, and power line in the town.

A 52-year-old man died in the hospital due to his injuries, Lysak said. A 63-year-old man reportedly suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

Russian forces also reportedly attacked an ambulance with a kamikaze drone in the afternoon, killing a 54-year-old driver. His 53-year-old wife suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized, the governor said.

Russian drone attack causes partial blackout in Rivne Oblast
An overnight Russian drone attack caused a power outage in some parts of Rivne Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported on the morning of May 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:54 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
