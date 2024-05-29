Russian attacks on Nikopol kill 2 people, injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 29, killing two people and injuring two, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian shelling in the morning reportedly damaged a library, shop, and power line in the town.

A 52-year-old man died in the hospital due to his injuries, Lysak said. A 63-year-old man reportedly suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

Russian forces also reportedly attacked an ambulance with a kamikaze drone in the afternoon, killing a 54-year-old driver. His 53-year-old wife suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized, the governor said.