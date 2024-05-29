Skip to content
Rivne Oblast, Energy infrastructure, Blackout, Drone attack, Ukraine
Russian drone attack causes partial blackout in Rivne Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 10:24 AM 1 min read
A trolley bus passes over the bridge of the Ustye River in the city of Rivne on June 29, 2022. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
An overnight Russian drone attack caused a power outage in some parts of Rivne Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported on the morning of May 29.

An air raid alert was active in Rivne Oblast, in northwestern Ukraine, between 12:40 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Air defense forces shot down a drone, but debris fell on an energy facility.

"The protection system was activated, which led to the blackout of some populated areas," Koval said.

There were no reports of casualties and power has since been restored to the affected areas, Koval said.

A recent uptick in Russian strikes put a heavy strain on Ukraine's power grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing scheduled shutdowns on May 15.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
