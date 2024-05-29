Russian drone attack causes partial blackout in Rivne Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

An overnight Russian drone attack caused a power outage in some parts of Rivne Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Koval reported on the morning of May 29.

An air raid alert was active in Rivne Oblast, in northwestern Ukraine, between 12:40 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Air defense forces shot down a drone, but debris fell on an energy facility.

"The protection system was activated, which led to the blackout of some populated areas," Koval said.

There were no reports of casualties and power has since been restored to the affected areas, Koval said.

A recent uptick in Russian strikes put a heavy strain on Ukraine's power grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Due to resulting power deficits, Ukraine began implementing scheduled shutdowns on May 15.