News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 5

by Sonya Bandouil March 18, 2024 7:25 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a house damaged by a Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 16, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured five people on March 17, Regional Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In the morning, two kamikaze drones hit a gas station, damaging equipment and a truck. Three men, aged 32, 43, and 67, were injured as a result of the attack.

Later that day two other people, aged 26 and 65, were injured after a series of eight drone strikes were launched at the city.

Three of the victims from the attacks earlier in the day are recovering at home. No information was provided on the status of the other two victims.

An infrastructure facility, five-story building, and two homes were damaged in the attacks. A power line was also damaged in the nearby village of Pokrovska, Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Strikes on Nikopol on March 17 injured two elderly residents and damaged more than 30 homes.

Ukraine war latest: 12 Russian oil refineries reportedly hit in recent attacks by Ukraine
Key developments on March 17: * Media: 12 Russian oil refineries successfully hit in recent attacks by Ukraine * Putin ‘wins’ rigged Russian election, preliminary results show * 1 killed, 6 injured, including child, in Russian attack on Mykolaiv * Shoigu calls for better Navy defense in visit t…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
