Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 5

Russian drone attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured five people on March 17, Regional Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In the morning, two kamikaze drones hit a gas station, damaging equipment and a truck. Three men, aged 32, 43, and 67, were injured as a result of the attack.

Later that day two other people, aged 26 and 65, were injured after a series of eight drone strikes were launched at the city.

Three of the victims from the attacks earlier in the day are recovering at home. No information was provided on the status of the other two victims.

An infrastructure facility, five-story building, and two homes were damaged in the attacks. A power line was also damaged in the nearby village of Pokrovska, Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

