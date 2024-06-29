Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1 person, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 29, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast, killing one resident and injuring two, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.



A 67-year-old man in Odradokamyanka was fatally injured by a drone attack.



In the evening, artillery fire in Kozatske injured a 76-year-old woman, who sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Additionally, in Komysany, a 63-year-old woman was injured by Russian troops targeting a farm and sought medical help independently.



An FPV drone attack on a residential building in Mykhailivka caused no casualties, and damage is being assessed.



Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.