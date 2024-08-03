Skip to content
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russian attack
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 3 men, 1 child

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2024 10:58 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the villages of Bilozerka and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with drones on Aug. 3, injuring four people, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A Russian drone dropped a munition on a 12-year-old boy in Bilozerka. He suffered leg and abdominal injuries, as well as concussion, and was hospitalized, the governor said.

In Antonivka, a Russian drone attack injured three men, aged 28, 39 and 41, according to Prokudin.

When medics arrived at the scene, Russia launched a "double-tap" attack, damaging a car. No casualties were reported, the governor said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Antonivka and Bilozerka and other Kherson Oblast settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of houses and infrastructure.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
3:04 PM

