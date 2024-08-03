Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 5, injure 11 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least five and injured 11 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 3.

A total of 14 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks over the past day – Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in five regions.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 29 Shahed-type drones from various locations overnight, including Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Russian city of Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrainian forces downed 24 drones over Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

The same night, Russian forces also struck Ukraine with two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched from occupied Donetsk Oblast and two Kh-31 missiles launched from the Black Sea, according to the Air Force.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in the village of Katerynivka. One person was killed, and another one suffered injuries in the town of Novohrodivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Four people were injured in the city of Myrnohrad, while three wounded people were confirmed in the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka, and Novoekonomichne.

In Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district, Russian forces hit a yard of a five-story residential building in the city of Kupiansk, killing a 55-year-old woman and injuring a 66-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Seven more people were injured in the Derhachiv community as a tractor caught fire and a bus was damaged, according to Syniehubov. He didn't clarify what caused the fire and the injuries.

In Kherson Oblast, the Russian army targeted 15 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and two others suffered injuries.

Russian troops fired 460 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, targeting 11 settlements and injuring a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, the local military administration reported.

In Sumy Oblast, the Russian military attacked the Nova Sloboda community with drones, injuring two people, according to the local military administration.