3 Red Cross employees killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked the Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk Oblast and the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 12, killing five people and injuring at least nine, local authorities reported.

Russia attacked a residential area in Borova with cluster munitions, setting at least five houses on fire, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said, citing preliminary information.

"The enemy launched a 'double-tap' attack," he added.

A man and a woman were killed, and at least seven other people suffered injuries, according to the governor.

Russian forces also shelled the village of Viroliubivka near Kostiantynivka, hitting the territory of the enterprise, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack destroyed a truck with humanitarian aid and a car, killing three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross mission and injuring two others, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Everything is absolutely clear in this war: Russia brings evil, Ukraine defends life. And if someone wants to hear 'both sides,' in Russia this is perceived only as permission to kill further," he added.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 44 over the past day, regional authorities reported.