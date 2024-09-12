The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, War
Edit post

3 Red Cross employees killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova September 12, 2024 2:58 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk Oblast and the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 12, killing five people and injuring at least nine, local authorities reported.

Russia attacked a residential area in Borova with cluster munitions, setting at least five houses on fire, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said, citing preliminary information.

"The enemy launched a 'double-tap' attack," he added.

A man and a woman were killed, and at least seven other people suffered injuries, according to the governor.

Russian forces also shelled the village of Viroliubivka near Kostiantynivka, hitting the territory of the enterprise, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack destroyed a truck with humanitarian aid and a car, killing three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross mission and injuring two others, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Everything is absolutely clear in this war: Russia brings evil, Ukraine defends life. And if someone wants to hear 'both sides,' in Russia this is perceived only as permission to kill further," he added.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 44 over the past day, regional authorities reported.

Russian strike on Konotop injures 14, heavily damages energy infrastructure
A mass drone strike on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 12 targeted apartment buildings, schools, and energy infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.