Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 44 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 12, 2024 10:33 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Konotop, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Sept. 12, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 44 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Sept. 12.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 44 of the 64 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Three drones reportedly flew back to Russia, while four others were "lost" on Ukrainian territory.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-59/69 cruise missile, and two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast injured 16 people over the past day, the regional authorities reported.

Fourteen of them were injured during an overnight drone attack against the city of Konotop, which inflicted heavy damage on energy and civilian infrastructure. Two other civilians were injured during attacks against the Krasnopillia and Myropillia communities on Sept. 11.

A Russian attack against the Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 11 injured four people: a 22-year-old man and women aged 32, 37, and 58, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed six civilians and injured 13, Governor Vadym Filaskin said.

Russia struck the city of Kostiantynivka twice on Sept. 11, killing three and injuring five. Two others were killed and five injured during an attack against the village of Kostiantynopil.

One civilian was killed in Zoriane, and three were injured in Dobropillia, Hirnyk, and Yelyzavetivka, the governor reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured 11 people over the past day, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The city of Kyiv came under the seventh aerial attack in September. Russia likely used Shahed-type kamikaze drones, all of which were downed on approach to the capital, the city administration said. No casualties were reported.

Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
