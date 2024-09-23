1 person killed, 10 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk and the village of Shakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Seven people including two children were wounded in the strike on Shakhove in the Pokrovsk district, Filashkin said in a post on Telegram.

The attack damaged 24 houses, three administrative buildings and a social institution.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk, a front-line city that has repeatedly suffered deadly strikes.

The attack killed a 45-year-old woman and injured three other people, Filashkin said.

Over the past day, Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 38, according to local authorities.