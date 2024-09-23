Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 38 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 38 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 23.

Ukrainian forces downed three out of four Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. One more drone and two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles "failed to reach their targets" due to electronic warfare.

A Russian overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia injured at least 17 people, including a 15-year-old boy, the Interior Ministry said.

Russia launched at least seven guided aerial bombs, which resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, 2024. (Ukraine's National Police) The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, 2024. (Ukraine's National Police)

A Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone hit a bus in the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast in the morning of Sept. 23. Two people were hospitalized with injuries, local authorities reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an attack injured a 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman in the village of Shyikivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two women aged 64 and 68 suffered shock in the Kupiansk district after Moscow troops attacked the village of Kupiansk Vuzlovyi, the governor said.

One person was killed in the village of Novoukrainka near Vuhledar and two others in the town of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks on the towns of Mykolaivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk damaged three high-rise buildings and 76 houses, according to the governor. Ten people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 16 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and seven were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.