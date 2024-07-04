Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill woman, injure 8, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast killed a woman and injured eight people, including children, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on July 4.

Eight people were reportedly injured in the town of Novohrodivka. Four children are among those injured.

Novohrodivka, the town located some 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Pokrovsk, was first hit with Russian FPV drone and Uragan rocket launchers afterward, according to the governor.

The attack damaged three high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings and a cafe, Filashkin said.

In the nearby village of Zavitne, a 55-year-old woman was killed.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Three people were injured in the region over the past day, Filashkin said.