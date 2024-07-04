Skip to content
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill woman, injure 8, including children

by Kateryna Denisova July 4, 2024 7:10 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Novohrodivka in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on July 4, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast killed a woman and injured eight people, including children, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on July 4.

Eight people were reportedly injured in the town of Novohrodivka. Four children are among those injured.

Novohrodivka, the town located some 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Pokrovsk, was first hit with Russian FPV drone and Uragan rocket launchers afterward, according to the governor.

The attack damaged three high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings and a cafe, Filashkin said.

In the nearby village of Zavitne, a 55-year-old woman was killed.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Three people were injured in the region over the past day, Filashkin said.

Ukraine withdraws from eastern Chasiv Yar neighborhood, military says
The decision was made because defensive positions in the area were destroyed, and commanders agreed to withdraw to better-protected positions, said Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
