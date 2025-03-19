The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukrainian Railways, Russian attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine
Russian attacks on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure four workers

by Sonya Bandouil March 20, 2025 12:27 AM 1 min read
A locomotive body with the inscription "Ukrzaliznytsia" on March 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia carried out two attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring four workers, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on March 19.

Of the four injured workers, two are reported to be in serious condition.

Preliminary reports indicated that a ballistic missile was used in the attack.

The second strike hit the original site as recovery efforts were ongoing.

The attack caused power outages in some areas, but train services remained unaffected.

Russian forces have continuously targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure, targeting various regions of the country.

2 Sumy Oblast hospitals hit by drones hours after Putin agrees to halt energy grid attacks
A hospital in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy and another in the town of Krasnopillia were hit by drones during a series of attacks on Ukraine, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Vladimir Putin of de facto rejecting a ceasefire.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
