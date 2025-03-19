Russian attacks on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure four workers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out two attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring four workers, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on March 19.

Of the four injured workers, two are reported to be in serious condition.

Preliminary reports indicated that a ballistic missile was used in the attack.

The second strike hit the original site as recovery efforts were ongoing.

The attack caused power outages in some areas, but train services remained unaffected.

Russian forces have continuously targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure, targeting various regions of the country.