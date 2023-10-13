Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova October 13, 2023 10:17 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 12, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed five civilians and wounded another 15 in the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 13.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks claimed the lives of three civilians and wounded another eight, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported. The killed were residents of Bahatyr, Hirnyk, and Rozdolivka, according to the official.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 100 times, firing 553 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Two people were reportedly killed, and six more were injured, including a child.

The attacks against the southern region hit several buildings of educational institutions, a medical facility, a factory, and an enterprise, Prokudin added.

Russia’s military used aviation, drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems to target 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the regional authorities. A 62-year-old woman was wounded in the frontline town of Huliaipole.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said it had received 21 reports about damages to houses and infrastructure facilities due to Russian attacks in the past day.

The dead villages: Hope and despair side-by-side in the liberated south
NESKUCHNE, DONETSK OBLAST – Vitalii Ivanov stepped gingerly across the messy floor through the kitchen to what was once the living room of his family home. Scattered across the floor and countertops were the iconic markers of a space that was once occupied by Russian soldiers. Cardboard military re…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.