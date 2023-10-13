Russian attacks kill 5, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed five civilians and wounded another 15 in the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 13.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last three regions.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks claimed the lives of three civilians and wounded another eight, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported. The killed were residents of Bahatyr, Hirnyk, and Rozdolivka, according to the official.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 100 times, firing 553 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Two people were reportedly killed, and six more were injured, including a child.

The attacks against the southern region hit several buildings of educational institutions, a medical facility, a factory, and an enterprise, Prokudin added.

Russia’s military used aviation, drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems to target 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the regional authorities. A 62-year-old woman was wounded in the frontline town of Huliaipole.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said it had received 21 reports about damages to houses and infrastructure facilities due to Russian attacks in the past day.