Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 11 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova October 19, 2023 11:02 AM 3 min read
The neighbors of a 31-year-old resident of Obukhivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed in a Russian missile strike on the village on Oct. 18, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed five civilians and wounded another 11 in the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 19.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last four regions.

From 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 19, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic, cruise, guided aerial, and anti-aircraft missiles as well as Shahed-type drones, the Air Force reported.

Russia launched a total of five Iskander missiles, an S-300 missile, a Kh-59 missile, a cruise missile, and nine kamikaze drones at the country, according to the Air Force. The Kh-59 rocket and three drones were reportedly downed by air defenses.

The overnight strikes damaged an infrastructure facility in Sumy and warehouses in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the regional authorities. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops launched a missile strike against the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 18, killing a 31-year-old woman and injuring four people, according to local officials. One house was destroyed, and 21 more were damaged in the attack, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote.

‘Every family affected’: Devastated village copes with aftermath of Russian strike on funeral
Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast - Serhii Pletinka rushed to the scene just after a Russian Iskander-M missile struck a packed cafe in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast. A soldier on vacation who lives just across the street from the cafe was the first to witness the fire, screams, and
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Russia’s military also shelled Nikopol on the same day, wounding a 36-year-old resident and damaging seven private residences, according to Lysak. Late on Oct. 18, Russia hit an infrastructure facility in Pavlohrad, he added.

The village of Stepove in Mykolaiv Oblast was hit with a Russian missile strike, killing two people and injuring another on Oct. 18, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The attack destroyed a catering facility, damaged apartment buildings, and an agricultural facility, according to Kim.

Russian forces launched 105 strikes against Kherson Oblast on Oct. 18, firing 580 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Two people were reportedly killed, and four more were injured. The attacks against the southern region hit residential districts, a factory, and a park, Prokudin added.

A Russian Iskander missile hit the industrial district of Kharkiv on Oct. 18, injuring a 67-year-old woman and causing problems with the electricity supply, local officials reported. Russian attacks on other regional settlements damaged three apartment buildings, two houses, and a car, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine war latest: Putin holds talks with Xi; Lavrov says North Korea will help Moscow win
Key development on Oct. 18: * Putin holds talks with Xi * Lavrov in North Korea says Pyongyang will help Moscow win * 20 ATACMS are in Ukraine, writes the New York Times * Russia kills 4 people killed in Zaporizhzhia Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at China’s Belt and Road Forum in Beij…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.