Russian attacks kill 5, injure 11 in Ukraine over past day

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed five civilians and wounded another 11 in the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 19.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last four regions.

From 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 19, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic, cruise, guided aerial, and anti-aircraft missiles as well as Shahed-type drones, the Air Force reported.

Russia launched a total of five Iskander missiles, an S-300 missile, a Kh-59 missile, a cruise missile, and nine kamikaze drones at the country, according to the Air Force. The Kh-59 rocket and three drones were reportedly downed by air defenses.

The overnight strikes damaged an infrastructure facility in Sumy and warehouses in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the regional authorities. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops launched a missile strike against the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 18, killing a 31-year-old woman and injuring four people, according to local officials. One house was destroyed, and 21 more were damaged in the attack, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote.

Russia’s military also shelled Nikopol on the same day, wounding a 36-year-old resident and damaging seven private residences, according to Lysak. Late on Oct. 18, Russia hit an infrastructure facility in Pavlohrad, he added.

The village of Stepove in Mykolaiv Oblast was hit with a Russian missile strike, killing two people and injuring another on Oct. 18, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The attack destroyed a catering facility, damaged apartment buildings, and an agricultural facility, according to Kim.

Russian forces launched 105 strikes against Kherson Oblast on Oct. 18, firing 580 projectiles from various weapons, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Two people were reportedly killed, and four more were injured. The attacks against the southern region hit residential districts, a factory, and a park, Prokudin added.

A Russian Iskander missile hit the industrial district of Kharkiv on Oct. 18, injuring a 67-year-old woman and causing problems with the electricity supply, local officials reported. Russian attacks on other regional settlements damaged three apartment buildings, two houses, and a car, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.