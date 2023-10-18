Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Drone strike damages infrastructure in Sumy

by Abbey Fenbert October 19, 2023 12:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on Oct. 18 with Shahed drones, striking an infrastructure facility, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The administration said that emergency services were working at the site of the attack.

No casualties were reported. The announcement did not specify which type of infrastructure facility suffered damage in the attack.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces shelled five communities along the Sumy Oblast border. The settlements of Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne came under fire from artillery, tank shelling, mortar attacks, and mines.

The administration reported no casualties or infrastructure damage in those attacks.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has been targeted by Russian forces on a near-daily basis since April 2022.

Ukraine has also been anticipating increased Russian attacks against energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced $522 million in U.S. aid for energy assistance on Oct. 16.

"We are on the brink of a challenging winter," he said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
