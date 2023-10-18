Drone strike damages infrastructure in Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on Oct. 18 with Shahed drones, striking an infrastructure facility, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The administration said that emergency services were working at the site of the attack.

No casualties were reported. The announcement did not specify which type of infrastructure facility suffered damage in the attack.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces shelled five communities along the Sumy Oblast border. The settlements of Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne came under fire from artillery, tank shelling, mortar attacks, and mines.

The administration reported no casualties or infrastructure damage in those attacks.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has been targeted by Russian forces on a near-daily basis since April 2022.

Ukraine has also been anticipating increased Russian attacks against energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced $522 million in U.S. aid for energy assistance on Oct. 16.

"We are on the brink of a challenging winter," he said.