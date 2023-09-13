Russian attacks kill 3, injure 15 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 15 others, local officials reported early on Sept. 13.

Russia launched a large-scale drone strike on the Danube River ports in Odesa Oblast, injuring seven people and damaging port infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was injured in an attack against the Port of Izmail, and six in a strike against Reni. Two of those injured are in serious condition, the official specified.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured three others, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Two people were killed and one injured in Krasnohorivka, one person was killed in Vodiane, and two residents suffered injuries in Avdiivka, the report said.

In Kherson Oblast, four residents were injured in the attacks, as Russian forces targeted residential areas, a kindergarten in the Kherson district, and a company building in Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 49-year-old man was injured in a Russian strike against Orikhiv, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.