Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 15 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 12:42 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 15 others, local officials reported early on Sept. 13.

Russia launched a large-scale drone strike on the Danube River ports in Odesa Oblast, injuring seven people and damaging port infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was injured in an attack against the Port of Izmail, and six in a strike against Reni. Two of those injured are in serious condition, the official specified.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured three others, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Two people were killed and one injured in Krasnohorivka, one person was killed in Vodiane, and two residents suffered injuries in Avdiivka, the report said.

In Kherson Oblast, four residents were injured in the attacks, as Russian forces targeted residential areas, a kindergarten in the Kherson district, and a company building in Kherson,  Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 49-year-old man was injured in a Russian strike against Orikhiv, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones launched by Russia overnight
Ukrainian forces shot down 32 of 44 Shahed “kamikaze” drones launched by Russia overnight mainly against ports in Odesa Oblast, the Air Force reported on Sept. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.