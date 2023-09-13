Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 32 of 44 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight mainly against ports in Odesa Oblast, the Air Force reported on Sept. 13.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from three directions – Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Chauda in occupied Crimea, and the Russian city of Kursk.

According to the Air Force, the drones were launched against Sumy and Odesa oblasts, targeting port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

While 32 out of 44 drones have been downed, a Russian drone strike against ports on the Danube River damaged civilian infrastructure and started a fire at a truck parking lot, injuring seven people, the Southern Operational Command reported.

The fire has been reportedly extinguished and the injured victims have been provided with medical assistance. According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, at least three of them are in serious condition.

Russia escalated its strikes against southern Ukraine following Moscow's unilateral termination of the grain deal, targeting mainly ports, grain stockpiles, and agricultural infrastructure.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier this morning that three Shaheds have been destroyed over its territory.