The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 8:55 AM 1 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Source: Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 32 of 44 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight mainly against ports in Odesa Oblast, the Air Force reported on Sept. 13.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from three directions – Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Chauda in occupied Crimea, and the Russian city of Kursk.

According to the Air Force, the drones were launched against Sumy and Odesa oblasts, targeting port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

While 32 out of 44 drones have been downed, a Russian drone strike against ports on the Danube River damaged civilian infrastructure and started a fire at a truck parking lot, injuring seven people, the Southern Operational Command reported.

The fire has been reportedly extinguished and the injured victims have been provided with medical assistance. According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, at least three of them are in serious condition.

Russia escalated its strikes against southern Ukraine following Moscow's unilateral termination of the grain deal, targeting mainly ports, grain stockpiles, and agricultural infrastructure.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier this morning that three Shaheds have been destroyed over its territory.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
