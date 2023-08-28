Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova August 28, 2023 10:58 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 27, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded three on Aug. 27, causing damage to people's homes and civilian infrastructure, regional authorities reported.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted in the past day — Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv. Casualties were reported only in the last two regions.

Russia launched 69 attacks against Kherson Oblast on Aug. 27, firing 395 projectiles from various weapons, the regional governor wrote. One person was killed, and two more were injured, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks reportedly hit residential areas and a park in Kherson.

The Russian military struck four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 39-year-old woman and wounding a 16-year-old girl in the village of Odnorobivka, according to the oblast governor.

Ukraine war latest: Russia ramps up offensive in Kharkiv, Luhansk oblasts
Key development on Aug. 26-27: * ISW: Ukrainian forces within striking distance of next layer of Russian defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Ukraine increases drone attacks on Russia * Official: New Ukrainian-made missile used to strike Crimea * UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine, Russia fight over str…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The attacks damaged houses, an agricultural enterprise, a gas pipeline, two kiosks, and a car, Oleh Synehuibov reported.

Twenty-seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were targeted 104 times, the regional administration reported. The attacks damaged or destroyed 13 homes and civilian infrastructure facilities, reads the report.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks damaged nine houses and a mine building, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two homes were also damaged in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the Seredyno-Buda community in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional authorities.

Inching forward in Bakhmut counteroffensive, Ukraine’s hardened units look ahead to long, grim war
Editor’s note: Though the commanders quoted in this story are public figures, the other soldiers are identified by first names and callsigns only due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST — In a wide field in Donetsk Oblast, the silence of what would otherwise be a sleepy August afternoon is broken
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

