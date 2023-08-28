Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 in Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded three on Aug. 27, causing damage to people's homes and civilian infrastructure, regional authorities reported.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted in the past day — Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv. Casualties were reported only in the last two regions.

Russia launched 69 attacks against Kherson Oblast on Aug. 27, firing 395 projectiles from various weapons, the regional governor wrote. One person was killed, and two more were injured, according to Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks reportedly hit residential areas and a park in Kherson.

The Russian military struck four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 39-year-old woman and wounding a 16-year-old girl in the village of Odnorobivka, according to the oblast governor.

The attacks damaged houses, an agricultural enterprise, a gas pipeline, two kiosks, and a car, Oleh Synehuibov reported.

Twenty-seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were targeted 104 times, the regional administration reported. The attacks damaged or destroyed 13 homes and civilian infrastructure facilities, reads the report.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks damaged nine houses and a mine building, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two homes were also damaged in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the Seredyno-Buda community in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional authorities.