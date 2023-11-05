Governor: Russian shelling kills 1, injures 2 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery strike killed a man in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 5, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The man was heading somewhere on a bike in the Marhanets community when the shelling hit the area, according to Lysak.

Another artillery strike on the Nikopol district wounded two men aged 30 and 58 in the Myrove community, Lysak said.

The area lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Earlier on Nov. 1, a Russian drone strike on the city of Nikopol killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four other people, Lysak reported. The injured included three women aged 26, 52, and 62, as well as a 73-year-old man, the official said.