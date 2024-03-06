Russian attacks kill 1, injure at least 10 over past day, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured at least 10 over the past day, regional authorities said on March 6.

The country came under a large-scale drone attack, with the Air Force reporting 38 of the 42 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down at night.

Over the past day, Russia targeted a total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Odesa, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility and two civilian targets in Sumy with kamikaze drones, the city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, said.

Seven people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured as a result of the attack, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) that 13 high-rise buildings were damaged and about 40 cars were destroyed in the city.

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Sumy overnight on March 6, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office)

Russian troops launched four missiles against the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one person, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said. A total of 11 high-rise buildings, three private houses, and three administrative buildings were damaged, according to the report.

Two people were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Russian troops launched 18 strikes against multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging around 11 houses, 10 apartment buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, a museum, and a gas pipeline, Prokudin noted.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked the village of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district, killing a 58-year-old woman, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A private house caught fire as a result of Russia's strike against the city of Vovchansk, he said.

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 18 drones launched by Russia over Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, reported. The debris damaged a recreational facility, a gas pipeline, and residential buildings near Odesa.



In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, a drone attacked an infrastructure facility, leaving several settlements without power, authorities said.

No casualties were reported in the latter two regions.