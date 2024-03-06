Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy, Shahed drones
Russian drones hit Sumy

by Abbey Fenbert March 6, 2024 2:50 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of the city center of Sumy. Russian struck the city in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the early hours of March 6. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a wave of attack drones at Sumy overnight on March 5-6, striking multiple areas of the city, the regional military administration reported.

Earlier in the night, close to 1 a.m. local time, the Air Force warned of Shahed drones flying toward Sumy.

The administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

Emergency workers are still at work in the city, and the consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Russia launched multiple attacks against Sumy Oblast's border communities during the day on March 5, injuring a local man.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
