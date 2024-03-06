Russian drones hit Sumy.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a wave of attack drones at Sumy overnight on March 5-6, striking multiple areas of the city, the regional military administration reported.

Earlier in the night, close to 1 a.m. local time, the Air Force warned of Shahed drones flying toward Sumy.

The administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

Emergency workers are still at work in the city, and the consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Russia launched multiple attacks against Sumy Oblast's border communities during the day on March 5, injuring a local man.