News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Shahed drones, Sumy Oblast
Air Force: Ukraine downs 38 Russian drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova March 6, 2024 7:44 AM 1 min read
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 38 of the 42 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 6, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russian forces attacked with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, while the drones were launched from the occupied Crimea, as well as Kursk Oblast and Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai.

Russia has been using Shahed drones supplied by Iran at targets deep inside Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force repelled the attack over Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy oblasts.

Earlier at night, Russian forces launched a wave of attack drones at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy, striking multiple areas of the city, according to the regional military administration. The administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

Several explosions were also reported overnight in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
