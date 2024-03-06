Air Force: Ukraine downs 38 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 38 of the 42 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 6, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russian forces attacked with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, while the drones were launched from the occupied Crimea, as well as Kursk Oblast and Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai.

Russia has been using Shahed drones supplied by Iran at targets deep inside Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force repelled the attack over Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy oblasts.

Earlier at night, Russian forces launched a wave of attack drones at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy, striking multiple areas of the city, according to the regional military administration. The administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

Several explosions were also reported overnight in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi.