Russian attacks in Nikopol kill 2, injure 1

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 21, 2023 12:07 PM 1 min read
A home in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaged in Russian attacks on Dec. 21 that killed two woman and injured an 86-year-old man. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Dec. 21, killing two women, aged 46 and 60, and injuring an 86-year-old man, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russia used heavy artillery to carry out the attacks.

The man was found in the rubble of a destroyed house and taken to the hospital.

The attacks also damaged several homes and other civilian buildings.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
