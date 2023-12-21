Russian attacks in Nikopol kill 2, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Dec. 21, killing two women, aged 46 and 60, and injuring an 86-year-old man, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russia used heavy artillery to carry out the attacks.

The man was found in the rubble of a destroyed house and taken to the hospital.

The attacks also damaged several homes and other civilian buildings.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.