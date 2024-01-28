Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 2, including 89-year-old woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on Jan. 28, injuring at least two people, including an 89-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

In the village of Mykhailivka, Russian forces struck a civilian building, wounding an 89-year-old woman in the abdomen. The oblast's military administration said at 2:10 p.m. local time that an ambulance was on the way to help her.

In Beryslav, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone, injuring a 54-year-old man. The oblast's military administration said he was taken to the hospital with a leg wound and other injuries related to the explosion.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier on Jan. 28 that Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast over the previous day had killed one person and wounded two more.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank and have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.