Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injure 2, including 89-year-old woman

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2024 5:53 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Kherson Oblast limit sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on Jan. 28, injuring at least two people, including an 89-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.  

In the village of Mykhailivka, Russian forces struck a civilian building, wounding an 89-year-old woman in the abdomen. The oblast's military administration said at 2:10 p.m. local time that an ambulance was on the way to help her.

In Beryslav, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone, injuring a 54-year-old man. The oblast's military administration said he was taken to the hospital with a leg wound and other injuries related to the explosion.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier on Jan. 28 that Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast over the previous day had killed one person and wounded two more.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank and have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

‘I wanted to save lives.’ How pregnant medic kept working on front line amid heavy combat
In between rescue missions in eastern Ukraine, in the midst of heavy combat, Yuliia Romanenko got some elating news: she was expecting a child. But she did not even consider quitting her job as a combat medic with the 67th Mechanized Brigade, which was fighting near Bakhmut, the hottest front
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.