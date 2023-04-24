Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks hit 9 Ukrainian regions, kill 4 civilians over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2023 10:39 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 23-24. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, four civilians were killed, and at least 11 were injured.

Russia struck a total of 98 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 24.

According to the report, 128 infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian attacks killed two civilians and wounded two more in eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 23-24. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russia hit at least 12 settlements in the region, damaging over 15 houses, a high-rise, an administration building, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 83 times, firing 412 projectiles from various weapons, the regional administration said. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured six more.

On April 23, the Russian military attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring three civilians, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Flanks around Bakhmut hold as brutal urban fighting continues for city blocks
Two months after Ukraine’s defense of Bakhmut seemed doomed, the bloodiest battle of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is still going against all expectations. Making rapid advances at the end of February, Russian forces seemed to be on the cusp of surrounding the city, as the only roads
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
