Russian attacks hit 9 Ukrainian regions, kill 4 civilians over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, four civilians were killed, and at least 11 were injured.

Russia struck a total of 98 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 24.

According to the report, 128 infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian attacks killed two civilians and wounded two more in eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 23-24. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russia hit at least 12 settlements in the region, damaging over 15 houses, a high-rise, an administration building, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 83 times, firing 412 projectiles from various weapons, the regional administration said. The attacks reportedly killed two people in the region and injured six more.

On April 23, the Russian military attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring three civilians, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.