Governor: Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring 3

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring three civilians, Governor Serhii Lysak said on April 23.

At least four explosions were heard as Russian forces dropped “dangerous ordnance,” the governor said.

According to the report, a 33-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds, and two others sustained explosive injuries and shell-shock.

Russian attacks have hit Nikopol since the start of the full-scale invasion. The town sits across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.

Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks against Ukraine.