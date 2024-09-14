The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 6, injure 25 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2024 3:21 PM 2 min read
A woman stands in front of a destroyed house, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Sep.12, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and injured at least 25 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 14.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 of the 76 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

A Russian airstrike against the village of Yampil in Sumy Oblast on the morning of Sept. 13 killed two civilians and injured six, including a 4-year-old child, regional authorities reported.

Russian forces targeted the Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight and on Sept. 13, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Two women aged 54 and 63 were injured, as well as a 60-year-old man.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured four over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast injured five people over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 30-year-old woman was injured by a Russian FPV drone in Kupiansk, while a 64-year-old man was injured in a ballistic missile attack on a bread factory.

Three other men were injured during shelling across the oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. An educational institution, two high-rise buildings, six houses, a bus, and cars were damaged.

No casualties were reported in Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim said, but Russian artillery fire and drones were active.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
