Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 16 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured 16 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 25.

Ukrainian forces downed 36 out of 63 Shahed-type drones and other unidentified drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Sixteen more drones were "lost," it added.

The aerial targets were destroyed over 12 oblasts across Ukraine, with around 15 drones downed near Kyiv, according to local authorities.

Five people were killed in the settlements of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Zelene, and Dachenske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One more person was injured in the region over the past day.

Russian forces attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with an ODAB-1500 air bomb, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring 10 other people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strike partially destroyed a two-story commercial building and damaged 12 stalls, a kindergarten, and several residential buildings.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Five people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.