Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 16 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova October 25, 2024 11:02 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured 16 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 25.

Ukrainian forces downed 36 out of 63 Shahed-type drones and other unidentified drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Sixteen more drones were "lost," it added.

The aerial targets were destroyed over 12 oblasts across Ukraine, with around 15 drones downed near Kyiv, according to local authorities.

Five people were killed in the settlements of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Zelene, and Dachenske in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One more person was injured in the region over the past day.

Russian forces attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with an ODAB-1500 air bomb, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring 10 other people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strike partially destroyed a two-story commercial building and damaged 12 stalls, a kindergarten, and several residential buildings.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Five people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Finishing off the defenseless: How the Russians execute Ukrainian soldiers
Warning: This article contains graphic photos and descriptions of graphic scenes. A decomposed human hand with the remains of flesh, bleak and brown save for one splash of color — two thin blue-yellow rubber bracelets. The colors of the Ukrainian national flag. The hand was from a body of the hund…
The Kyiv IndependentKamila Hrabchuk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:10 AM

Ukraine cannot join NATO while at war, Scholz says.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF on Oct. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Kyiv's appeals for an immediate invitation to join NATO, stating that "a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO."
