News Feed, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Russian attack on Kupiansk kills elderly woman, injures at least 11

by Kateryna Denisova October 24, 2024 3:20 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has died, and at least 11 others have been injured after Russian forces carried out an air strike on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attack occurred near a shop and a local market, partially destroying a two-storey commercial building, and damaging 12 stalls, according to the governor.

Eight women and three men were injured. A 73-year-old woman died as a result of severe injuries, Syniehubov said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Kupiansk is a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was temporarily occupied by Russian troops in 2022.

In recent months, Kupiansk has been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified assault attempts in the area.

Russian forces have been considerably more active near Kupiansk over the past months, following Russia's attempted renewed Kharkiv offensive.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.