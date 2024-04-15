Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 20 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 20 over the past day, regional authorities said on April 15.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

A Russian attack against the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. One man was reportedly injured as a result of Russian shelling of the town of Huliaipole.

Russian troops launched about 400 strikes against seven settlements in the region over the past day, according to Fedorov. One residential building was damaged, he added.

Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on a five-story building in Donetsk Oblast's village of Ocheretyne, killing a 67-year-old woman and injuring two others, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast on April 14, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, damaging over 20 houses, including two high-rise buildings in the city of Sloviansk on the morning of April 15.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian guided aerial bomb damaged an enterprise, an apartment residential complex, and a house in the village of Slatyne, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 51-year-old woman was reportedly injured from the attack.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in Mala Vovcha after Russian troops dropped explosives at the village from a drone, he said on Telegram.

A total of 13 people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in Dnipro after the debris of a downed Russian missile fell in the city on the evening of April 14, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Overnight, Russian troops struck infrastructure in the region, according to the local authorities. No casualties were reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged three high-rise buildings, five houses, critical infrastructure, and gas pipelines in Kherson Oblast, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A total of three people were injured over the past day, according to Prokudin.