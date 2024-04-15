Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 20 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova April 15, 2024 10:09 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast on April 14, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 20 over the past day, regional authorities said on April 15.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

A Russian attack against the Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. One man was reportedly injured as a result of Russian shelling of the town of Huliaipole.

Russian troops launched about 400 strikes against seven settlements in the region over the past day, according to Fedorov. One residential building was damaged, he added.

Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on a five-story building in Donetsk Oblast's village of Ocheretyne, killing a 67-year-old woman and injuring two others, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast on April 14, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, damaging over 20 houses, including two high-rise buildings in the city of Sloviansk on the morning of April 15.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian guided aerial bomb damaged an enterprise, an apartment residential complex, and a house in the village of Slatyne, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. A 51-year-old woman was reportedly injured from the attack.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in Mala Vovcha after Russian troops dropped explosives at the village from a drone, he said on Telegram.

A total of 13 people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in Dnipro after the debris of a downed Russian missile fell in the city on the evening of April 14, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Overnight, Russian troops struck infrastructure in the region, according to the local authorities. No casualties were reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged three high-rise buildings, five houses, critical infrastructure, and gas pipelines in Kherson Oblast, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A total of three people were injured over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine’s ‘angels’ who look after, evacuate civilians left in front-line Donbas
TORSKE-ZAKINTE, DONETSK OBLAST – An armored minibus speeds through the rubble-lined streets of Torske, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast precariously close to Russian positions. The bus, which belongs to the White Angels — a special unit of Ukraine’s National Police — is on its way to the vill…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.