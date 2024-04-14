Russian drone attack injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the village of Odradokamyanka in Kherson Oblast with an FPV drone on April 14, local authorities reported.

The attack injured a 44-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

"Russian troops attack civilians in Kherson Oblast with drones every day," reads the post.

Earlier in the day, the authorities reported that five people were injured by waves of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The attacks targeted 17 settlements and the city of Kherson, hitting port infrastructure and pre-school and damaging residential buildings.

Kherson Oblast remains partially occupied by Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Russia frequently targets Kherson Oblast and the city, regularly killing and injuring civilians.