Russian drone attack injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2024 9:17 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian troops hit the village of Odradokamyanka in Kherson Oblast with an FPV drone on April 14, local authorities reported.

The attack injured a 44-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

"Russian troops attack civilians in Kherson Oblast with drones every day," reads the post.

Earlier in the day, the authorities reported that five people were injured by waves of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The attacks targeted 17 settlements and the city of Kherson, hitting port infrastructure and pre-school and damaging residential buildings.

Kherson Oblast remains partially occupied by Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Russia frequently targets Kherson Oblast and the city, regularly killing and injuring civilians.

Germany to send additional Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine
Berlin will provide Ukraine with one more Patriot air defense system amid intensified Russian attacks, the German Defense Ministry announced on April 13.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.